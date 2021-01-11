Advertisement

SD Artist Emergency Relief Fund opens second round of applications

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Applications to fund South Dakota artists during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened again.

The Arts South Dakota Artist Emergency Relief Fund provides short-term, immediate financial support for the individual artists, culture bearers and creative workers within the state who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funds, which are not required to be repaid, are available to those who meet the criteria and qualifications, for as long as funds are available. Second round funding is provided by an anonymous donor.

“Individual artists are among the hardest hit economic victims of the global pandemic, receiving very little direct support,” said Arts South Dakota Executive Director Jim Speirs. “Artists, performers, and culture bearers will continue to be heavily impacted, especially during the winter months that make any public gathering even more difficult. The Artist Emergency Relief Fund can be a lifeline for those vital creative workers.”

Applications for the second round opened Jan. 4 and close on Jan. 22. Award-winners will be notified Feb. 12 and have payments mailed Feb. 19.

Previous award winners are eligible to reapply in the second round, however, new applications will be prioritized first for funding.

“As the creative edge of our society, what you are doing is tremendously important,” said Dale Lamphere, South Dakota Artist Laureate and former Arts South Dakota chair. “You keep alive that one thing that above all else helps us survive and thrive, and that is creativity. Keep on believing and creating—we need you!”

For additional information on the funding or to apply for second-round funds, visit Arts South Dakota’s website here.

