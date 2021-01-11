Advertisement

NY bar association seeks Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks

Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over...
Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The organization said Monday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member. Its bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States” shall remain a member.

Removal from the bar association, a voluntary membership organization dating to 1876, is not the same as being disbarred and banned from practicing law. That can only be done by the courts.

A message seeking comment was left with Giuliani’s spokesperson. The bar association said he will be afforded due process and be given a chance to explain and defend his words and actions.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is Trump’s personal lawyer and has played a prominent role in the Republican president’s spurious fight to overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat.

The bar association said it has received hundreds of complaints about Giuliani’s work to perpetuate Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims, which culminated in fiery remarks last Wednesday in Washington as Congress met to count Biden’s Electoral College win.

“If we’re wrong, we will be made fools of, but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail,” Giuliani told the crowd. “Let’s have trial by combat.”

The bar association said in a statement that Giuliani’s words “quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election’s outcome to take matters into their own hands.”

The bar association said it condemns the violence at the Capitol, calling it “nothing short of an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transition of power.”

“We cannot stand idly by and allow those intent on rending the fabric of our democracy to go unchecked,” the organization said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Slack wanted an excuse to ride his bike, so on January 2, 2020, he began a 2020 mile...
With a love for mountain biking, Rapid City teen rode thousands of miles in 2020
Boom Construction says some of their contractors have been experiencing burglaries with minimal...
Local construction contractors experience burglaries
2 dead after ATV falls through ice on South Dakota lake
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
RNC: GOV KRISTI NOEM (FULL REMARKS)
Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit

Latest News

Part of a grey seal colony on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, England, Sunday Jan. 10,...
50 countries vow to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday hospitals can...
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
South Dakota reports slight decrease in active cases, 181 new COVID-19 cases
At a press conference, President-elect Biden denounced the deadly violence at the Capitol.
LIVE: Biden receives 2nd round of vaccine; inauguration theme: ‘America United’
Prince Charles says however massive this pandemic is, it will be dwarfed by the global crisis...
Prince Charles talks climate change, pandemic