Advertisement

Need stamps in Detroit? Go to Aretha Franklin post office

You’ve got to ‘Think’ where you’re going to get your postage
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died...
President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018. The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue.(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The Queen of Soul will forever be remembered at a Detroit post office.

President Donald Trump has signed a law that names a post office for Aretha Franklin, who died in 2018.

“No matter where life took her, Aretha never forgot about her hometown of Detroit,” said U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, a Detroit-area Democrat who sponsored the bill. “Renaming this facility after her is a small gesture of gratitude for her countless contributions to Detroit and the United States.

The post office, known as Fox Creek Station, is about five miles east of downtown Detroit on East Jefferson Avenue. It’s not far from a concert amphitheater on the Detroit River that’s also named for Franklin.

Many supporters hope the Postal Service eventually issues a stamp to honor Franklin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Slack wanted an excuse to ride his bike, so on January 2, 2020, he began a 2020 mile...
With a love for mountain biking, Rapid City teen rode thousands of miles in 2020
Boom Construction says some of their contractors have been experiencing burglaries with minimal...
Local construction contractors experience burglaries
2 dead after ATV falls through ice on South Dakota lake
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
RNC: GOV KRISTI NOEM (FULL REMARKS)
Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit

Latest News

Part of a grey seal colony on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, England, Sunday Jan. 10,...
50 countries vow to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday hospitals can...
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
South Dakota reports slight decrease in active cases, 181 new COVID-19 cases
At a press conference, President-elect Biden denounced the deadly violence at the Capitol.
LIVE: Biden receives 2nd round of vaccine; inauguration theme: ‘America United’
Prince Charles says however massive this pandemic is, it will be dwarfed by the global crisis...
Prince Charles talks climate change, pandemic