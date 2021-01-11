Advertisement

Make Sunday’s DIY Bath Salts

By Sunday Miller
Published: Jan. 11, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re coming home from work or school after a long day, a warm bath can help you unwind.

These are homemade eucalyptus lavender bath salts that can soothe respiratory, and sinus issues by opening airways.

What you need:

1/4 cup Himalayan salt, 1/4 cup Epsom salt, 2 tablespoons sweet almond oil, 4 drops lavender essential oil, 3 drops eucalyptus essential oil, mason jar, and dried lavender flowers.

Instructions:

1. Pour both salts into the mason jar and mix them together.

2. Add two tablespoons of carrier oil, I chose sweet almond oil.

3. Add 4 drops of lavender oil, and 3 drops of eucalyptus.

4. Mix all ingredients together, and add 1 teaspoon of dried lavender flowers.

If you’re not into taking baths or don’t have one at home, this recipe can also be used for a foot soak.

