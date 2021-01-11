Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Chicken Stuffed Peppers

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most stuffed peppers recipes include ground beef, tomato and rice. That can get boring, so here’s a recipe with a whole bunch of other delicious ingredients that makes these stuffed peppers sing!

First, you need 4 bell peppers, halved lengthwise with seeds and veins removed. Place in a baking pan.

Stir together a package of softened cream cheese and a half cup of sour cream until smooth. Add 3 cans of cubed cooked chicken, drained and a package of frozen spinach that has been defrosted and drained.

To that mixture add 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese and two thinly sliced green onions, both white and green parts. Finally, add a half teaspoon of paprika.

Divide mixture amongst the pepper halves then top with another cup of shredded cheddar cheese. Cover with foil, then place in a preheated 400 degree oven for 30 minutes, then remove the foil and bake 10 minutes more.

