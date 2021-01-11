Advertisement

College students struggle amid pandemic

By Jillian Angeline, Chloe Liu and Destiney Davis
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the coronavirus spread across the country, college students were forced to take classes online from their dorm rooms or homes. Many are still learning online.

Hayley Cange, a senior at Depauw University studying Global Health, is one of them. Her college experience this year looks much different than her first three years because of the virus.

“Now more than ever, I’ve lacked motivation,” said Cange.

Every day last semester, she sat in front of her laptop for hours, interacting with her professors and peers over Zoom.

“I didn’t feel like myself as a student most of the time,” she said.

During the fall semester, DePauw University juniors and seniors took courses online, while the underclassman returned to campus.

Colleges across the country are offering classes online to keep students safe during the pandemic. Kevin Kruger, President of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) said while online learning is not a new concept, experiencing it now raises psychological concerns.

“The pandemic has amplified and increased those mental health issues, both for college students but also for Americans in general,” said Kruger.

A recent survey conducted by NASPA found that one in five students report they are constantly anxious about the pandemic. Students are also spending less time sleeping and exercising compared to the months before coronavirus hit the country.

Carolyn Berger, a counselor education program coordinator at the University of Minnesota, says online learning may be socially draining to some because they are no longer able to interact with their classmates in person.

“They’re not just whining, it really, truly is extremely isolating for them,” said Berger.

Berger said students should establish a daily routine to improve their mental health. She recommends students set an alarm for the same time each day to help combat the psychological effects of remote learning.

With two COVID-19 vaccines already rolled out and others in the pipeline, universities hope campuses can return to some type of normalcy soon.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roman Slack wanted an excuse to ride his bike, so on January 2, 2020, he began a 2020 mile...
With a love for mountain biking, Rapid City teen rode thousands of miles in 2020
Boom Construction says some of their contractors have been experiencing burglaries with minimal...
Local construction contractors experience burglaries
2 dead after ATV falls through ice on South Dakota lake
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
RNC: GOV KRISTI NOEM (FULL REMARKS)
Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit

Latest News

Part of a grey seal colony on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, England, Sunday Jan. 10,...
50 countries vow to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday hospitals can...
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
South Dakota reports slight decrease in active cases, 181 new COVID-19 cases
At a press conference, President-elect Biden denounced the deadly violence at the Capitol.
LIVE: Biden receives 2nd round of vaccine; inauguration theme: ‘America United’
Prince Charles says however massive this pandemic is, it will be dwarfed by the global crisis...
Prince Charles talks climate change, pandemic