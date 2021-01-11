Advertisement

A Mild Start to the Week; Near Record Highs Possible Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies and milder temperatures today as the cold airmass that was with us the past several days shifts east. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees this afternoon.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will bring abnormally warm temperatures through Wednesday. In fact, near record high temperatures are possible Wednesday with highs near 60. The record is 61. A strong cold front will bring windy, much cooler weather Thursday. A few rain and snow showers might accompany the front Wednesday night.

The end of the week and the weekend will feature cooler temperatures and occasionally breezy conditions.

