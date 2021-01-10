With a love for mountain biking, Rapid City teen rode thousands of miles in 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s the time of year when many of us set goals, goals that are often put aside days or weeks later.

But a Rapid City teen kept moving the bar in order to reach his 2020 goal.

Jacksonville, Florida to Seattle Washington, 6 and half hours by plane, a 43-hour drive, covering almost 3,000 miles. Now imagine doing that trip on a bicycle.

“And so I set a small one and I completed that and it just kept on going until I eventually got to 3000 miles and once I got to about 1000, I just really took off and it was just like the main thing in my life pretty much,” said Roman Slack, an aspiring mountain biker.

Slack wanted an excuse to ride his bike, so on January 2, 2020, he began a 2020 mile journey, one he rode right past.

“A lot of people didn’t think I’d be able to do it so it was kind of like, oh look I did it and now I’m going to kind of rub it in and do even more, so it was kind of it was pretty triumphant, or I was pretty triumphant,” said Slack. “But it also made me reflect back on like on how I got there and how I’ve improved.”

Setting such a lofty goal encouraged Roman to clock in miles when possible, including pedaling 109 in one day.

“A lot of my childhood that I remember, I’ve heard about the Mickelson,” said Slack. “And I’ve ridden small parts of it and I’ve ridden it with family and I’ve never done it alone so when I decided to do that, I really didn’t think I’d be able to do it. I thought I’d quit.”

Roman began biking at four years old and has his grandfather, ‘Papa Dave’ LaFrance to thank for getting him this far. Dave rode many of the miles with Roman while fighting cancer.

“I don’t know how he does it,” said Slack. “But, he was biking while he was in treatment, he was biking after. He was biking before. He’s been biking his entire life and he’s pretty much one of the main reason I love biking so much.”

The aspiring mountain biker said he doesn’t have a goal set for 2021 but knows his future is full of biking.

