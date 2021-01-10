Advertisement

Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border to laud border wall

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday to highlight his administration’s work on the border wall, the White House said Saturday.

Trump will travel to the town of Alamo, Texas. He will mark the completion of 400 miles of border wall and his administration’s efforts to reform what the White House described as the nation’s broken immigration system.

Trump’s campaign for the presidency in 2016 focused extensively on the president’s desire to construct a border wall. He also promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, but it has been paid for by U.S. taxpayers.

While most of the wall went up in areas that had smaller barriers, the government has built hundreds of miles of fencing as high as 30 feet (9 meters) in a short amount of time — most of it this year.

The administration prioritized areas where the wall could be built more quickly, and crews have blasted hills and bulldozed sensitive habitats in national wildlife refuges and on American Indian land to do it.

The visit will likely be the president’s first public appearance since he addressed supporters on Wednesday riling up a crowd that later staged a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol. He is anxious to highlight accomplishments as his presidency winds down.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the House are pushing for an impeachment vote next week and are planning to formally introduce their proposal Monday with a vote possible by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RNC: GOV KRISTI NOEM (FULL REMARKS)
Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit
Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Ten days of specialized menus
Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week

Latest News

With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Clyburn says impeachment vote expected this week
Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attacks.
Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks
Miya Ponsetto was arrested in California after authorities said she falsely accused a Black...
Woman in widely seen hotel confrontation charged in NYC
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he believed President Donald Trump had committed “impeachable...
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey calls on Trump to resign
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus...
Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm