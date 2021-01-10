Advertisement

Temperatures well above normal Monday through Wednesday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a night of freezing fog in the Black Hills, clouds and cold afternoon temperatures have departed eastward earlier this morning. We will get a break from the cold January temperatures for much of next week, but we could be seeing a punch of wintry weather Wednesday night into Thursday.

To start off the week, temperatures will be near 50 degrees for the Black Hills under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring temperatures about 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of year and mostly dry conditions. High pressure is to praise for pushing out the thick cloud cover and cold temperatures over the last few days... The ridge of high pressure will hang around until Wednesday afternoon, bringing intermittent cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be watching for a cold front moving through the area late Wednesday night that could bring a round of rain and snow to the area, favorable areas for accumulating snow look to be in the Wyoming Black Hills and the Sheridan/Gillette area. Total accumulations look to be a T-1″ for most areas.

Long range forecasting models are hinting to some changes that could bring us more of a wintry pattern for the last week of January and the beginning of February.

Have a fantastic week!

