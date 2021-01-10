Advertisement

Arizona GOP to vote on resolution to censure Cindy McCain

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being...
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, Cindy McCain waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address on the opening day of the legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republican Party will vote Jan. 23 on a resolution to censure Cindy McCain for publicly endorsing President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat.

On Saturday afternoon, the party reported the Maricopa County GOP had voted and passed a resolution to censure McCain, the widow of former Arizona Sen. John McCain.

But the state party later said in statement that “there was a call, a second, and near unanimous cheering/approval - but resolutions can’t be amended from the floor.”

Cindy McCain tweeted that she is “a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law.”

John McCain was censured in 2014 by the party for what they saw as an insufficiently conservative voting record. He died in 2018.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly called the move to censure Cindy McCain “embarrassing and shameful,” adding that she “has always done what she thinks is right for Arizona and our country. That’s something we should all admire, no matter which party we belong to.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RNC: GOV KRISTI NOEM (FULL REMARKS)
Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit
Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Boom Construction says some of their contractors have been experiencing burglaries with minimal...
Local construction contractors experience burglaries
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent...
Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
The New Underwood girls basketball team has won four games in a row. The Newell Irrigators have...
New Underwood and Newell girls hope to keep wins coming
The Rushmore Thunder beat the Sioux Center Storm 4 to 1 on Sunday.
Thunder sweep the Storm
2020 was set to be a nightmare year for distillers across the country due to COVID closures and...
Local distillery kept alive by distributing hand sanitizer
With the U.S. Capitol Building in view, members of the military stand on the steps of the...
The Latest: Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers