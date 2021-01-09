Spearfish Brewing named among best in nation by U.S. Beer Open Championship

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish Brewing Company recently took home two gold medals at the U.S. Beer Open Championship in Ohio. This made the brewery one of the top ten in the nation at the competition.

A German Heller Bock and an IPA made by the Spearfish Brewing Company took home gold medals at the 2020 U.S. Beer Open Championship. Those join the list of other award-winning brews from the company.

Nathan Venner has spent the past three years brewing these acclaimed beers. He says he tries to incorporate history and science into making a world-class beverage.

“Ever since I started brewing, I’ve thought about myself as participating in an industry that’s hundred and hundreds of years old. So, I have to learn from those people, what they’ve done, how beer got to be where it is today. So, I guess it’s a sense of participating in a very, very old industry is exciting for me.”

Venner says studying the types of water, grains, and other ingredients is essential to mirroring the authenticity of the beer.

Along with Crow Peak Brewery and Sawyer Brewing Company, Spearfish Brewing is part of a craft beer boom in the Black Hills.

General Manger Jon Marek says there’s a sense of camaraderie among the breweries in Spearfish.

“We’re lucky to be in a community like Spearfish with two other great breweries in the community. It creates a draw for the kind of consumers that we have during our big summer season. The brewers in South Dakota in the last few years are working hard to create a more cohesive brewing guild.”

With the new medals, the brewery now has seven award-wining beverages.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.