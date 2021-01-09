Advertisement

Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week

Nine restaurants participate in downtown restaurant week
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City is celebrating its sixth annual downtown restaurant week, going from January 8th to January 17th.

Vertex sky bar, Firehouse brewing, Independent alehouse, Tally’s silver spoon, Que Pasa Cantina, Gold Bison Grill, Enigma restaurant, and Murphy’s Pub and grill are all participating.

All participating restaurants will offer Specially crafted menus at special prices ranging from $20-$30 dollars.

A couple of special items on Murphy’s menu is a honey-bourbon salmon and an artichoke alfredo dish.

Kerri Kutil, Murphy’s Pub and grill manager says it’s a great way to get new people in the door.

“A lot of local restaurants do participate in restaurant week, it’s a wonderful way to get people in our doors, and definitely during in January, you know it’s a slower time of the year for us and it also helps people get in that have maybe never tried our restaurant, and they’ll maybe come back again because they loved it”

For more information visit https://www.rcrestaurantweek.com/about

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed

Latest News

Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Trump chooses to skip inauguration, local historian analyzes
Trump chooses to skip inauguration, local historian analyzes
Hideaway Hills residents shell out thousands to address home damages
Hideaway Hills residents shell out thousands to address home damages