Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City is celebrating its sixth annual downtown restaurant week, going from January 8th to January 17th.

Vertex sky bar, Firehouse brewing, Independent alehouse, Tally’s silver spoon, Que Pasa Cantina, Gold Bison Grill, Enigma restaurant, and Murphy’s Pub and grill are all participating.

All participating restaurants will offer Specially crafted menus at special prices ranging from $20-$30 dollars.

A couple of special items on Murphy’s menu is a honey-bourbon salmon and an artichoke alfredo dish.

Kerri Kutil, Murphy’s Pub and grill manager says it’s a great way to get new people in the door.

“A lot of local restaurants do participate in restaurant week, it’s a wonderful way to get people in our doors, and definitely during in January, you know it’s a slower time of the year for us and it also helps people get in that have maybe never tried our restaurant, and they’ll maybe come back again because they loved it”

For more information visit https://www.rcrestaurantweek.com/about

