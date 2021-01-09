Advertisement

Riots in Washington D.C. not likely to change gun rule at Custer Courthouse

Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
Custer County moves court hearings elsewhere after approval of guns in courthouse
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - On the heels of the mobs in Washington on Wednesday, some concerns have been raised about safety in public, federal, or municipal buildings.

This conversation is relevant in the Black Hills, as one county’s commission recently passed an ordinance allowing the public to carry guns inside the courthouse, but not into the courtrooms.

The Custer County Commission okayed this ordinance, with the Chairman Jim Lintz saying county residents would feel safer if the citizenry was armed.

Lintz said arguments were made in a special meeting that people could protect themselves and return fire if a rogue shooter entered the courthouse.

The County is still waiting for the State Supreme Court to make a decision, the events at the Capitol this week have not changed much, Lintz said guns protect people.

“Do you go grocery shopping in South Dakota?” said Lintz. “Do you go shopping for clothes in South Dakota? People can carry any place they want, and we’re just saying that we’re giving them the ability to carry in the courthouse, not in the courtroom, just in the courthouse.”

No cases are being held in the Custer County courthouse because all judges of the 7th Circuit have deemed the Custer Courthouse unsafe because of the gun rule. In the mean time, cases have been moved to Pennington County.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed

Latest News

Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Trump chooses to skip inauguration, local historian analyzes
Trump chooses to skip inauguration, local historian analyzes
Hideaway Hills residents shell out thousands to address home damages
Hideaway Hills residents shell out thousands to address home damages