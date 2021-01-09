Advertisement

Rapid City Youth Council folds ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ shirts for cancer awareness

The Rapid City Youth Council kicks off its 2021 term this Tuesday with fresh, and familiar...
The Rapid City Youth Council kicks off its 2021 term this Tuesday with fresh, and familiar faces working to bring youth representation to Rapid City.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From the management of the pandemic to cultural relations, Rapid City faces several challenges in the new year. The Rapid City Youth Council hopes to bring young voices into those conversations

The Rapid City Youth Council kicks off its 2021 term this Tuesday with fresh, and familiar faces working to bring youth representation to Rapid City.

Hannah Churchill, the Chair of the Youth City Council, said that she looks forward to bringing young voices to the city-wide conversation after a difficult year and that young people in the community have the power to bring about change.

“We have the power to decide how we want our future to look,” Churchill said. “So, it’s really important that we’re in on these discussions and decisions that are going to affect us now and into the future.”

Members of the Council took time Saturday morning to fold ‘Tough Enough to Wear Pink’ shirts for the Monument Health Foundation to benefit cancer patients.

Angie Kliewer, the foundation’s director, said that the young people on the council stepping up to bring attention to cancer care is inspiring.

“I think we need to applaud them, and we need to recognize the youth in our community as upcoming leaders, and that they will someday be leading our community, and we need to applaud that,” Kliewer said.

The Monument Health Foundation anticipates raising between $80 and $100 thousand for the campaign this year.

