Local historian weighs in on significance of the Capitol riots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, the world saw confederate flags brought into the nation’s capitol, mobs overrunning the building, delaying the Presidential election certification, as Congressional members were evacuated.

A local historian said what we saw Wednesday was extraordinary.

“I really want to emphasize the unprecedented nature of what we saw happen this week in Washington D.C.,” said Eric Zimmer, PhD. “The United States has been a country for 245 years now, and we’ve had a constitution for 232 of those years. Forty-four men have taken the oath of office, and we’ve had a peaceful transition of power every single time. Certainly protest, certainly rioting is part of this nation’s history, but nothing that approached the level of threatening a peaceful transition of power has ever occurred in American history.”

Zimmer said the closest thing to this in our nation’s history was the Civil War, and the weight of history rests with us as we reflect on ensuring a peaceful transition of power.

“Not only was this not simply an event that happened inside of the nation’s capitol, it happened during an active session of one of our three branches of government who were passing the baton,” said Zimmer. “This was not symbolic, this was as direct of an action on legal and political process underway, in the heart of the American government, and I think that is what separates it from broader, more diffuse protest movements and activist movements.”

In 1797, President George Washington stepped away from office, which Zimmer said was unusual during a time of monarchies. The tradition has been followed since.

“And the fact that has been the pattern ever since then, for over 240 years, the idea that was threatened and nearly broken this week, I think should weigh on every American citizen, and we all sit with the gravity of this history,” said Zimmer.

President Donald Trump Tweeted Friday morning from his account that has since been suspended that he will not attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration January 20. According to CNN, only three other U.S. Presidents did not attended the inauguration of their successor. Zimmer said inaugurations and the surrounding fanfare exist to re-enforce what it means to peacefully transition.

“Every presidency is different, I don’t think I would be the first person to point out that the many ways in which patterns and traditions and norms of office have been bent in the last four years,” said Zimmer.

