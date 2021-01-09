Advertisement

Governor Noem backs an anti-marijuana legalization lawsuit

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem issued an executive order Friday, January 8, against Amendment A, which would legalize recreational marijuana in the state of South Dakota. This move officially backs South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom, who originally filed the lawsuit.

Noem says she will be directing the suit challenging the amendment and has the authority to do so. She claims the process used to put it on the ballot violates the state constitution. A motions hearing is scheduled for January 27th.

The defendants in the case are the Secretary of State and the group South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws.

