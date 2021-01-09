Foggy Start to the Weekend and then Sun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will be the name of the game for the weekend. At least the first half. We will have some patchy but thick overnight fog that will linger until just after lunchtime tomorrow. Highs around the freezing mark at 34°. Sunday is a completely different story.

Break out the sunglasses and look out for a change. A large dome of high pressure sets up camp and sticks around for at least the next six days. High temperatures during the day rise to Spring-like conditions for most of the week. Mostly sunny on Sunday and 44°. That will be the coolest day of the week. After that, clear to mostly sunny and 50° for to start your workweek. Tuesday 54° and sunny, Wednesday 56° and sunny. A drop in the temperature, but still sunny Thursday as a dry weak system comes through and a high of 46°. Then the beginning of our Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend starts on Friday and 48° and mostly sunny.

