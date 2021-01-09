Advertisement

Foggy Start to the Weekend and then Sun

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will be the name of the game for the weekend. At least the first half. We will have some patchy but thick overnight fog that will linger until just after lunchtime tomorrow. Highs around the freezing mark at 34°. Sunday is a completely different story.

Break out the sunglasses and look out for a change. A large dome of high pressure sets up camp and sticks around for at least the next six days. High temperatures during the day rise to Spring-like conditions for most of the week. Mostly sunny on Sunday and 44°. That will be the coolest day of the week. After that, clear to mostly sunny and 50° for to start your workweek. Tuesday 54° and sunny, Wednesday 56° and sunny. A drop in the temperature, but still sunny Thursday as a dry weak system comes through and a high of 46°. Then the beginning of our Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend starts on Friday and 48° and mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed

Latest News

Foggy Saturday and sunny sunday
Cloudy and then Sunny for the Weekend
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Cold, Wintry Weather through Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Some snow in the area.
Light Snow and Clouds for Friday and Saturday