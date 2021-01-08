Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

