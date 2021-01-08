Advertisement

South Dakota records 12 COVID-19 deaths Friday, 448 new cases reported

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Department of Health reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 102,580; of those 95,783 cases have recovered. Active cases decreased by 834 to 5,241.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,556. The South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Friday to 247. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 8.9% of the state’s hospital beds and 24.5% of ICU beds. Officials say 36.8% of hospital beds and 29% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,851 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to health officials, 33,644 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine. Total vaccines administered increased by 2,171 since Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed

Latest News

Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Trump chooses to skip inauguration, local historian analyzes
Trump chooses to skip inauguration, local historian analyzes
Hideaway Hills residents shell out thousands to address home damages
Hideaway Hills residents shell out thousands to address home damages