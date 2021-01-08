Advertisement

Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested

‘I set my flag down. I sat down there at my desk’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The man photographed sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk was arrested and charged with three federal counts including theft of public property, the FBI said Friday, according to multiple news outlets.

Federal officials said Richard Barnett of Arkansas was taken into custody Friday morning in Little Rock.

TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)(SAUL LOEB | AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier, Barnett, a 60-year-old involved with a pro-gun rights group in northwest Arkansas, told CNN affiliate KFSM he’s the person in the viral photo.

Barnett said he took an envelope off Pelosi’s desk, leaving her a quarter and a note.

“I set my flag down. I sat down there at my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot,” Barnett said. “That ain’t her desk! We loaned her that desk, and she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I’d sit down and appreciate the desk. I threw my feet up on the desk.”

Many who stormed the Capitol appear to be conspiracy theorists and extremists. Some of them are involved with groups like QAnan and the Proud Boys.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tyler Bryan Martinson
Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse
Sage Creek Rim Road is closed for safety in response to a landslide immediately adjacent to the...
300-feet long landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Stimulus payments: Where are you?
Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed

Latest News

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work
Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Downtown Rapid City holds sixth annual downtown restaurant week
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
Rapid City Rush team dog introduced to veteran
In this Aug. 3, 2011, file photo, Harry E. Johnson Sr., left, president & CEO of the Martin...
Member of famed Tuskegee Airmen dies from coronavirus
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park
Landslide closes scenic road in Badlands National Park