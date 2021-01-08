Advertisement

Local construction contractors experience robberies

Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to respond to the robberies(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A local construction company says thieves have been breaking in and stealing tools from their contractors to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of materials over a three-month period.

Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching law enforcement to respond to the robberies.

Daene Boomsma is the owner of Boom Construction and said that he would like to see more attention from the Police Department and the city concerning these incidents.

”Hopefully, we can bring attention to the mayor’s office, and that’ll trickle down to better coverage, more responses and more law enforcement in off-hours, nighttime hours, that sort of thing,” Boomsma said.

The latest incident occurred Thursday morning at a housing construction site on Avenue A.

