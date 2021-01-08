Light Snow and Clouds for Friday and Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a low that we have been watching all week that is making its way towards us that has finally made it here. It is carrying with it cooler temperatures and chances for light snow.

The low wills tart off as rain and then as the sun sets, it will change over to a rain/snow mix, followed by light snow showers after that. Many of our latest snow events have started off as snow and then they were followed by an abundance of sun. That will not be the case this time. The clouds will hang around until the early morning hours of Sunday and will keep the cooler (aka average) temperatures around for the next three days. Expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper-30s both Friday and Saturday. Sunday will appear sunnier and hover a degree above our average high, checking in at 39°.

Then next week we go back to the mostly sunny and much warmer weather that we have seen most of the winter. We get close to 50° on Monday and then add more sun with a temperature of 52° for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.