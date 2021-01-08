Advertisement

Light Snow and Clouds for Friday and Saturday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a low that we have been watching all week that is making its way towards us that has finally made it here. It is carrying with it cooler temperatures and chances for light snow.

The low wills tart off as rain and then as the sun sets, it will change over to a rain/snow mix, followed by light snow showers after that. Many of our latest snow events have started off as snow and then they were followed by an abundance of sun. That will not be the case this time. The clouds will hang around until the early morning hours of Sunday and will keep the cooler (aka average) temperatures around for the next three days. Expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper-30s both Friday and Saturday. Sunday will appear sunnier and hover a degree above our average high, checking in at 39°.

Then next week we go back to the mostly sunny and much warmer weather that we have seen most of the winter. We get close to 50° on Monday and then add more sun with a temperature of 52° for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Senate sergeant-at-arms quits after Capitol riot
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Cold, Wintry Weather through Saturday
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Light snow through Saturday
Light Snow for Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Clouds Today; Maybe a Flurry or Two Tonight, Friday and Saturday