Gillette man charged 31 counts child abuse

Tyler Bryan Martinson
Tyler Bryan Martinson(Gillette, WY Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Gillette, Wyoming,  man is facing 31 charges of aggravated child abuse.

28-year-old Tyler Bryan Martinson was arrested Monday morning for allegedly causing the injuries to his 3-month-old son.  According to court documents, the injuries included a 45-degree angle break to his right femur, two breaks to his right tibia, and a broken femur near his left kneecap.  The infant also suffered 26 rib fractures.

The abuse was found after the parents took the child to the hospital, claiming the infant was “screaming” and “inconsolable.”  The child was later transferred to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Aggravated child abuse carries a maximum prison penalty of 25 years on each count.

