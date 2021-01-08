Advertisement

Cold, Wintry Weather through Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The weather will be cloudy, occasionally foggy and cold through Saturday. There will be periods of snow flurries from time to time. Roads are slippery today in northeast Wyoming and parts of the Black Hills. Any accumulations of snow will be small.

Sunday, drier air returns but temperatures will remain cool.

A ridge of high pressure aloft builds east over the area next week, resulting in much milder temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Senate sergeant-at-arms quits after Capitol riot
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Some snow in the area.
Light Snow and Clouds for Friday and Saturday
Light snow through Saturday
Light Snow for Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Clouds Today; Maybe a Flurry or Two Tonight, Friday and Saturday