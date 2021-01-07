Advertisement

Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines and celebrated that 100 million Americans are expected to be vaccinated by March 2021 on the Senate floor in Washington D.C.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune calls the actions of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol “thuggery” and condemned the mob of Trump supporters who caused chaos, mayhem and destruction.

Thune, speaking with reporters Wednesday night, said he hoped the rioters got a clear message that “they will not stop our democracy from moving forward.”

Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory after the violent insurrection interrupted its work Wednesday.

Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds, Rep. Dusty Johnson and hundreds of other congressional members were moved to safety as rioters began ransacking offices and causing other property damage.

Thune said the misinformation about wide-spread fraud in the election results fueled Wednesday’s violent riots and that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric likely played a factor in what happened.

Thune says he understands some people aren’t happy with the outcome of the election, but too often many have become emotional and resorted to violence.

“That’s just unacceptable,” he told the Argus Leader.

Johnson, in a recorded message called the Capitol chaos a “terrible situation.”

“Too many people have been sowing the seeds of anger and division and this is what we get because of this. This is the tragic harvest and it needs to stop,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Senate sergeant-at-arms quits after Capitol riot

Latest News

Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Local construction contractors experience robberies
After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena
After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
S.D. delegates weigh in on violence in Washington D.C.
S.D. delegates weigh in on violence in Washington D.C.