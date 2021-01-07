Advertisement

’Summit Arena’ chosen as new name of arena at The Monument

When spectators drive by the scene of large equipment and piles of metal and concrete, they’ll notice each time that they can see less and less into the building. Crews have put up most of the outside paneling and are finishing up the major support beams for the arena’s roof.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The process is over and the new arena at The Monument has its name. Thursday Monument Health announced the building would be named the Summit Arena at The Monument.

Submissions defined Summit Arena as a high point, a place where people gather and celebrate. This arena will serve as a meeting place and elevate the Black Hills region, the press release said. Three people submitted the winning nomination, and each will receive a package of tickets for coming events at The Monument. Winners are Brenna Schmaltz, Wyatt Tatge and Emily Halstead.

Construction on the new, 250,000-square-foot arena is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. The new arena will be home to Rodeo Rapid City, Black Hills Powwow, Lakota Nation Invitational and countless other sports and entertainment events.

The Civic Center, along with Monument Health, asked the public to name the new area at The Monument back in October. In December, after vetting over 600 submissions, four names were up for a vote.

The options other were Hero Arena at The Monument, B21 Arena at The Monument and Paha Sapa Arena at The Monument.

Monument Health and the civic center teamed up to sponsor a naming contest for the new arena, which will be the centerpiece of The Monument. Scores of names were submitted, and the list was narrowed to four finalists: Hero Arena, Summit Arena, B21 Arena and Paha Sapa Arena. Summit Arena emerged as the winner.

Beginning in 2021, the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will market under the new name of The Monument. Naming rights for the Civic Center facility were awarded to the newly-branded Monument Health and announced in November 2019.

After 10,000 votes the Monument's new arena named Summit Arena
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
