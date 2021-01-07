Advertisement

Rounds: objections to Electoral College vote count without evidence ‘dangerous and unwise’

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has issued a statement supporting his vote approving the Electoral College vote in the aftermath of a mob overwhelming the Capitol in support of President Donald Trump.

Rounds said that objections raised during the certification process “presented no new facts whatsoever,” and that objecting to the Electoral College without evidence is “dangerous and unwise.”

The South Dakota Republican issued the statement the day after hundreds of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to halt the certification process of the 2020 presidential election.

Rounds’ full statement is below:

“Going into the joint session, I said I would keep an open mind and listen to the objections and evidence presented. Despite the unacceptable attack on the U.S. Capitol, we pressed forward and I kept my promise.

“I take very seriously Congress’ role in certifying the Electoral College, as outlined in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act. After much consideration, it was my determination that the objectors did not present the necessary evidence or actions profound enough to gain my support. In fact, they presented no new facts whatsoever.

“Absent overwhelming evidence of constitutional violations in an election process, objecting to the Electoral College vote count is dangerous and unwise. It flies in the face of our Founding Fathers, who intended individual states to operate their own election processes and entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts.

“I’ve talked to many South Dakotans and heard many of the concerns about the irregularities in this election, ranging from fraud to technological errors and questionable processes.

“In South Dakota, we do our elections right. Our voters can trust the integrity of our election process and know their vote will be counted. However, this is also a states rights issue, a constitutionally-protected issue. Asking the federal government to upend state elections would have profound and negative consequences on every American.

“As I said previously, my decision was based on the Constitution, not political expediency. The reality is that refusing to certify the election results had no viable path to actually changing the outcome of the election. Even so, Americans’ faith in our electoral process is in jeopardy, and we must get to the bottom of the allegations of voting irregularities that continue to exist. That is why I support a full, comprehensive investigation into the 2020 election.

“I recently agreed to co-sponsor a bill to create a 2020 Bipartisan Advisory Committee that will study the integrity and administration of the election of November 2020 and make recommendations to state legislatures to improve the security, integrity and administration of federal elections.”

