Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed

By Aaron Dickens
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One Rapid City couple decided to attend the Capitol Hill events on Wednesday in hopes of watching history unfold.

Deanna and Chris Becket traveled to Washington D.C. to watch President Donald Trump address the crowds Wednesday. As they left the demonstration around 2:45 p.m. EST heading away from the Capitol steps, the scene changed

The couple claims that from what they saw, the rally was peaceful. They listened to Donald Trump Junior and Rudy Guiliani speak to the crowd.

“We were inundated with a lot of the sirens. A lot of the police force coming in. Fire trucks,” Deanna told KOTA Territory News from her hotel in Washington DC. “We did have to change metro stops because they were keeping people out of a certain area.”

Becket says there were about 50 people who stormed the steps and she says that group was not the majority of protestors.

When it comes to the election, the Becketts believe there was voter fraud.

”I would like to see a real investigation of all the evidence that Rudy Guliani has,” Chris said. “If he is right, we get Donald Trump back. He is the best leader we have had in a long time.”

The Beckets say they ultimately wish for everyone to get home safe.

President Donald Trump said early Thursday there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and after a day of violence when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

