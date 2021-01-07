Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the aftermath of the D.C. riots yesterday, and with some pinning the blame on rhetoric from President Trump and a handful of loyal GOP lawmakers, South Dakota Republicans are working to reassess their messaging as President-Elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.

The Pennington County Republican Party asserts that, while some may have reservations about election integrity, it’s time to accept the results and set sights on the party’s future.

Chairman Jeff Holbrook said that it’s important for Republicans to reach out to young voters who may feel disillusioned by partisan bickering.

”Let’s dig into some real details, talk about it, complain about it, yes,” Holbrook said. “But find solutions that can work. That’s what the youngsters want.”

Holbrook says it’s important for constituents to have faith in their elections, and more work should be done to make elections more transparent.

There has been no substantial evidence of any wide-scale election fraud that could have changed the outcome of last year’s election.

