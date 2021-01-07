Advertisement

Nationally organized protests take place in Pierre

While riots raged in DC, South Dakota’s capitol city had protests that remained much calmer
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the same day that violent riots broke out in Washington DC. The protests in Pierre remained peaceful.(Austin Goss (DNN/KOTA/KEVN))
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Pro-Trump protests took place across the country today, including at the South Dakota State Capitol.

However, unlike many of the national protests that took place across the country, the protests here in Pierre remained peaceful.

As the Capitol building in Washington DC went into lockdown, along with several other capitol and government buildings across the country, the South Dakota State Capitol building never approached such measures.

Anthony Paulson came from Sioux Falls to be a part of the protests in Pierre. He said he took part in organizing a number of Pro-Trump events back home.

“We are out here today to have our voices heard,” said Paulson. “Because as everyone can tell, nationwide, we are having our voices stolen from us due to all the fraudulent votes.”

No significant instances of voter fraud have arisen from November’s elections.

The crowd out said that they hoped the South Dakota congressional delegation would contest the results of the presidential election. Representative Dusty Johnson (R- South Dakota) and Senator John Thune (R-South Dakota) both said they would not support those efforts. Senator Mike Rounds (R- South Dakota) said he would listen to the evidence. All three members of the South Dakota congressional delegation did end up voting against election objections.

“I sent an email to John Thune,” said Loretta Jangula, who drove from Rapid City to participate in the event. “I have not heard back from him. I really believed in him, I thought he was truly concerned about the people of South Dakota and democracy.” Thune has been the most vocal cynic of election challenges by President Trump and his supporters.

Despite violence at the United States Capitol building yesterday, election results were certified early on the morning of January 7th for President-elect Joe Biden.

