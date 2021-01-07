Advertisement

More than two dozen COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota reported Thursday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Department of Health reported 448 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Thursday.

The new cases bring the state total to 102,132; of those 94,513 cases have recovered. Active cases have remained steady all week but did decrease from Wednesday. Active cases decreased by 312 to 6,075.

Current hospitalizations also decreased Thursday to 264. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 23.5% of ICU beds. Officials say 37.9% of hospital beds and 34.5% of ICU beds are still available. Overall, 5,829 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The new deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,544. The South Dakota Department of Health released a report on mortality rates and causes of death for 2020.

The report shows COVID-19 as the third-highest cause of death for South Dakota residents, just under cancer and heart disease. November was the month with the most deaths. According to the report, 622 of 1,427 deaths were due to COVID-19.

According to health officials, 31,473 South Dakotans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Senate sergeant-at-arms quits after Capitol riot
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters

Latest News

Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Local construction contractors experience robberies
After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena
After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
S.D. delegates weigh in on violence in Washington D.C.
S.D. delegates weigh in on violence in Washington D.C.