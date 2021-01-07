Advertisement

More Clouds Today; Maybe a Flurry or Two Tonight, Friday and Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Look for increasing clouds from the west today as a weak weather system moves into our area. Skies will become cloudy tonight and there could be a few snow showers in Wyoming, with a few flurries in western South Dakota.

Clouds will hang around Friday through Saturday and temperatures will be noticeably cooler - highs in the 30s, which is normal for this time of year.

A few flurries will be possible Friday, and again Saturday as another weak system lollygags around the Dakotas.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft builds in next week, resulting in much above normal temperatures yet again. 50s are likely by midweek!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

