Advertisement

Lawmakers back to work after rioters breached Congress

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are back to work hours after rioters breached the halls of Congress. Washington, D.C. remains under curfew Wednesday night, but the Capitol building is secure.

“We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” said Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away,” said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

On Wednesday afternoon, a mob breached the hallowed halls during a floor debate, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential victory. It sparked House and Senate evacuations. Lawmakers, staff and media sheltered in secure areas.

Lawmakers are condemning the violence.

“It’s sad. It’s a very sad day for our country to see anarchy occur and tearing down and breaking our Capitol,” freshman Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa) told the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

“There are so many ways in America to protest peacefully, to file grievances, and to air our grievances without resulting to violence and breaking the law,” said Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.).

It was a culmination of two days of demonstrations. President Trump initially encouraged the protestors. He later responded to the breach on Twitter, calling for peace and asking those involved to go home. Twitter then locked his account Wednesday night. It will be locked for 12 hours.

Washington, D.C. police confirm one person has died in connection to the evening’s events.

The city-wide curfew is set to be lifted at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers allow media into camp for first time
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act would give federal courts the authority to hear...
Sen. Thune, Rep. Johnson comment on counting of Electoral College votes
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Electoral College ballot boxes arrive as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to...
South Dakota lawmakers safe, Noem urges Capitol protests to stop

Latest News

Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Nationally organized protests take place in Pierre
Electoral College ballot boxes arrive as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to...
South Dakota lawmakers safe, Noem urges Capitol protests to stop
State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov....
South Dakota legislature lays out COVID-19 plan for session
Noem is pushing for Kelly Loeffler.
Noem campaigns in Georgia to help Republicans win runoff election
State lawmakers observe a moment of silence at the start of Dec. 8th joint session for Gov....
South Dakota republicans call for contested election