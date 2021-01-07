Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Cheesy Garden Skillet

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 7, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a wonderfully flavorful and filling meal for one of those January weeknights.

This recipe comes from my late Great Aunt Virginia who resided in Kingsville, Texas. She was known for her great recipes - all were simple to make but included some little “somethin’ somethin’” that made them special.

For this Garden Skillet, sauté 2 cups of diced zucchini and a half cup of diced onions in 2 tablespoons of butter. Add a half teaspoon of basil. When veggies are softened, add a can of cheddar cheese soup, 3 cups of cooked elbow macaroni (optional), 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese and a can of diced tomatoes, drained. Then add a half teaspoon of dry mustard. Cook until heated through and thickened then serve and enjoy.

You do not have to add the macaroni to the dish if you don’t want the additional carbs - the dish will be filling without it.

