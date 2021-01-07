Clouds and a Little Snow for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our Wednesday was mostly sunny and mild. We have more of that in the forecast - just not within the next 24 hours.

We are watching two things: a weak system across our easternmost counties and another poorly organized system with potential for an inch or less snow to start the weekend. Let’s start with the first weak system.

There is just enough energy and moisture with this low to set up the atmosphere for patchy freezing fog and drizzle. The freezing fog and drizzle could lower visibility and then stick to some untreated surfaces overnight. So please drive carefully and be aware of the conditions you are heading into in the early morning hours.

Secondly, there is a poorly organized low that will be carrying with it a chance for light snow and rain mix from west to east starting Thursday night and ending Friday. As with many of our snow showers it will be short lived.

We are looking for a range of overnight lows in the upper-20s to mid 30s area-wide under mostly clear skies with passing clouds. And Thursday’s highs in the upper 30s in the Southern Badlands to the low to mid-40s everywhere else with thickening clouds starting in the afternoon until the evening hours.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.