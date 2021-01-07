Civil Air Patrol helps deliver second round of vaccines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Civil Air Patrol’s South Dakota Wing has delivered the second round of COVID-19 vaccines for the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccines on December 15. The Civil Air Patrol helped the Department of Health deliver that shipment to small communities.

On Tuesday, the Civil Air Patrol again helped the Department of Health deliver vaccines to communities across the state.

“We delivered this shipment of Pfizer vaccines to Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown and Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics,” said Col. Mike Beason, CAP’s incident commander for the mission. “Other than reimbursement for aircraft fuel and maintenance, Civil Air Patrol does not charge state and local government for missions like this.”

As of 11:30 am Tuesday, 27,260 South Dakotans have received either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Dakota Wing has aircraft and aircrews in Sioux Falls, Pierre, Rapid City, Spearfish, Pierre and Brookings.

