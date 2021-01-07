After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rushmore civic center’s future home of the monument has named the arena “The Summit Arena”. Opening in September of 2021, Dave Richardson, senior project manager of Mortenson construction says a lot of milestones have taken place.

“A lot of the mechanical and electrical plumbing work is going on and interior places with the commissary and some of the areas with the bars and things of that are all in progress.”

Monument’s arena has been under construction since December of 2019. Construction workers have worked over 191-thousand-man hours on the project. Mortenson and Scull construction’s main priority right now is the roofing and paneling of the exterior of the arena.

Over 11-thousand people are expected to fit in the summit arena, the main attraction is going to be entertainment, Craig Baltzer, the executive director of the Rushmore civic center says the new arena is going to help increase economic impact.

“The monument is going to take over that and become that for our future, so that means both sporting events and shows and concerts.”

