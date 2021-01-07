Advertisement

After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena

More than 750 entries to name the Monument’s new arena
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rushmore civic center’s future home of the monument has named the arena “The Summit Arena”. Opening in September of 2021, Dave Richardson, senior project manager of Mortenson construction says a lot of milestones have taken place.

“A lot of the mechanical and electrical plumbing work is going on and interior places with the commissary and some of the areas with the bars and things of that are all in progress.”

Monument’s arena has been under construction since December of 2019. Construction workers have worked over 191-thousand-man hours on the project. Mortenson and Scull construction’s main priority right now is the roofing and paneling of the exterior of the arena.

Over 11-thousand people are expected to fit in the summit arena, the main attraction is going to be entertainment, Craig Baltzer, the executive director of the Rushmore civic center says the new arena is going to help increase economic impact.

“The monument is going to take over that and become that for our future, so that means both sporting events and shows and concerts.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City residents travel to Washington DC to support Trump
Rapid City residents attended Trump address in Washington DC, left before Capitol was stormed
Rapid City’s Cornerstone Rescue Mission and The Hope Center have been around for a number of...
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Senate sergeant-at-arms quits after Capitol riot
U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussing the recent distribution of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Thune: Condemns ‘thuggery’ and the violent Capitol rioters

Latest News

Boom Construction says they’re having a hard time reaching the Rapid City Police Department to...
Local construction contractors experience robberies
After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena
After 10,000 votes the Monument’s new arena named Summit Arena
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
Sobriety rules for homeless set Camp Mni Luzahan apart from other services
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
Pennington Co. Republicans reassess its future after election loss, D.C. riots
S.D. delegates weigh in on violence in Washington D.C.
S.D. delegates weigh in on violence in Washington D.C.