Advertisement

When will you get your stimulus money, if you haven’t already?

Many of you already have it
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a sweeping pandemic aid bill that passed just before Christmas, Congress approved $600 stimulus payments for each eligible person.

The first of those payments started going out on Dec. 29. You may have seen it pending in your account, but the funds officially became available Monday.

The payments will continue to be sent through Jan. 15.

But, anyone eligible, who isn’t automatically sent the money by then, will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don’t already have a bank account on file with the agency.

Checks also began going out last week.

People can check the status of both their first and second stimulus payments by using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

Some people may not receive their money the same way as in the first round.

If you were sent a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card.

You’ll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

Eligibility is largely based on income.

Those earning less than $75,000 a year will get the full $600.

The full payment will also go to heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000 a year.

Families will also receive $600 per child under the age of 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers allow media into camp for first time
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act would give federal courts the authority to hear...
Sen. Thune, Rep. Johnson comment on counting of Electoral College votes
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Electoral College ballot boxes arrive as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to...
South Dakota lawmakers safe, Noem urges Capitol protests to stop

Latest News

The updated logo ditches the blue curve burger king has used since 1999.
Burger King to change logo; first time in 2 decades
Mick Mulvaney, the former chief of staff for President Trump, is currently envoy to Northern...
Mulvaney quits as envoy; Trump promises ‘orderly transition’
Passers-by walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept....
US unemployment claims slip to still-high 787,000
Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Nationally organized protests take place in Pierre
Electoral college votes are brought as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice...
Somber Senate unites to reject election challenges