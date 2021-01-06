Advertisement

Track South Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccination progress with new tools

U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
U.S. Clears Moderna Vaccine for COVID-19
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To help South Dakotans know about where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed and administered in the state, a new dashboard has been released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

A county-by-county map that shows which healthcare system is overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in the state. The state also rolled out an estimated timeline of vaccine availability, depending on which priority group (A-E) they belong to per Phase 1 of South Dakota’s vaccination plan. Both of these resources are in English and Spanish.

The Health Department is working with state healthcare systems to get data and ensure a smoother experience for South Dakotans, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, says.

Daniel Bucheli, communications director, joined the Department of Health in December. He has been dedicated to innovating ways to present information to the public and media since starting.

“Timely health-related information empowers citizens to make better decisions for themselves, their families and their businesses,” he said.

Detailed information on prioritized populations can be found here: English/Spanish. For additional information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers allow media into camp for first time
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act would give federal courts the authority to hear...
Sen. Thune, Rep. Johnson comment on counting of Electoral College votes
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Electoral College ballot boxes arrive as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to...
South Dakota lawmakers safe, Noem urges Capitol protests to stop

Latest News

Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Nationally organized protests take place in Pierre
The pandemic hit the tourism industry last year -- but not as hard as some expected.
Wall Drug anticipates busy year in 2021
Two and a half months ago, Camp Mni Luzahan was created to support the homeless community in...
‘Relatives helping relatives:’ Camp Mni Luzihian serves homeless near Rapid City
Camp Mniluzahan cares for homeless relatives
Camp Mniluzahan cares for homeless relatives
Traffic will move to outside lanes.
Construction on Omaha Street moves into next phase