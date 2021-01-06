Track South Dakota’s COVID-19 vaccination progress with new tools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To help South Dakotans know about where COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed and administered in the state, a new dashboard has been released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

A county-by-county map that shows which healthcare system is overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in the state. The state also rolled out an estimated timeline of vaccine availability, depending on which priority group (A-E) they belong to per Phase 1 of South Dakota’s vaccination plan. Both of these resources are in English and Spanish.

The Health Department is working with state healthcare systems to get data and ensure a smoother experience for South Dakotans, Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, says.

Daniel Bucheli, communications director, joined the Department of Health in December. He has been dedicated to innovating ways to present information to the public and media since starting.

“Timely health-related information empowers citizens to make better decisions for themselves, their families and their businesses,” he said.

Detailed information on prioritized populations can be found here: English/Spanish. For additional information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

