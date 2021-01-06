‘Torching of the Trees’ to send 2020 off in flames

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event this week to say goodbye to 2020.

The Torching of the Trees is an event where Sturgis residents can bring their Christmas trees to bins on Ballpark Road across from the Elementary School. Those trees will then be burned in a bonfire on Friday at the north side of the Sturgis Community Center.

Richelle Bruch is organizing the event and says participants can also write goodbye messages to 2020 and throw them in the fire as well.

”So, what we’re basically doing, is we’re saying goodbye to 2020, we want to get rid of all the old stuff that happened and all of the kind of icky stuff, and we’re setting it on fire and saying goodbye.”

The bonfire goes on from 5 PM-7 PM on Friday. Bruch says she hopes this first-time event becomes a lasting tradition in the community.

