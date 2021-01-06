Advertisement

RCPD search for juvenile shooting suspects after hours-long standoff

By Aaron Dickens and Jeff Voss
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gunshots fired by juveniles led to a standoff with Rapid City Tuesday night. The suspected minors accused are still being searched for.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Rapid City residents living on Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue heard gunshots. Police spoke to victims who pointed them to a nearby home on East Knollwood Drive, where the juvenile suspects fled. Then, police surrounded the home, removed several people from inside and a standoff began that lasted several hours.

Authorities say there was at least one person who was armed and barricaded themselves in the house.

One person was arrested for parole hold. Still, cops say the individuals responsible fled before police arrived in East Knollwood.

Meanwhile, KOTA Territory News spoke with a family who said they are good friends with one of the victims, who they say is only 14-years-old.

The family says they were there to support him and to make sure he is OK.

”I feel like a boy like him should not have been able to repeatedly put himself in that situation,” Megan Parks, a friend of the alleged victim, said. “When he got in trouble the first time. He should have been tended to in a way that did not let him be a danger to himself.”

There were no injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

