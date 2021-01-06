Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so President Donald Trump has another term at the Civic Center Bandshell.

“Push back the darkness until the day we die,” one woman prayed.

Pennington County Republicans organized two protests this week. On Monday, an organized group was in Founder’s Park to support Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. They organized a peaceful demonstration through Facebook.

Please come join us as we gather for a peaceful demonstration to express our concerns over unethical election practices... Posted by Pennington County Republican Party on Sunday, January 3, 2021

Pennington County Republican Party chair Jeff Holbrook was one of the organizers and says the people who gathered are asking legislators to consider fraud allegations and conduct a 10 day investigation.

”It is not solely about Trump,” said Holbrook. “It is about the future of our constitutional republic. If you don’t have faith in the integrity of the voting system, you’ve lost it all.”

KOTA Territory News will provide updates as they happen.

