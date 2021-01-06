Advertisement

Not as Windy Wednesday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A very windy day today. We had a Wind Advisory in place until 6pm and it was allowed to expire. We are still going to have breezy conditions into the overnight.

High pressure briefly builds back in and clears the skies for us until the next system takes aim at us Thursday night and Friday. The next system could have a little more of a punch for Rapid City. We are still looking at models to get a better picture on the upcoming event. However, right now I see some Pacific moisture holding together over the Rockies with a cold front adding the cold air element to a few inches that are possible Thursday night and Friday morning.

Wednesday’s overnight low of 36° will happen just after midnight and a high 43° under mostly clear skies.

