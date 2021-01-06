Extracurricular activities to continue if district moves to Level 3 in RCAS

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City School Board approved a measure allowing extracurricular activities to continue, even if the district moves to Level 3 of their COVID-19 Prevention Plan.

Those involved in the activities would also not need to be in quarantine for their activities to continue.

If schools do move to Level 3, fans would not be allowed to attend any of the events, but the schools would stream them on the internet.

Previously if an RCAS school moved to Level 3, all activities were also canceled.

With the change comes the chance to give students personal responsibility for the choices they make.

“We’ve messaged that to them if you want to have a season or activity we have to follow our policies and procedures with our protocols,” Mark Gabrylczyk, assistant superintendent, said.

One of the protocol measures says If traveling to another district or school in the state that follows stricter masking wearing and social distancing guidelines, students will now be required to follow those for their visit duration.

