Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers allow media into camp for first time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.

Tuesday, they allowed media in for the first time, giving details about day-to-day life in the camp and even insight for the future. With between 12 and 20 volunteers a day and any number of people using their services, the camp has formed into a mini-community with multiple tents, a mess hall, and even a communal fire.

One of the main volunteers said their goal is to protect relatives.

”You know, something happened so they’re where they’re at today,” said Hermus Bettelyoun, a camp volunteer. “But we’re just trying to give that back to them. And show them that love and compassion and give them someplace and show them people do care. And that’s the main goal, that’s all we want to do is show them that we care.”

More details to come.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.