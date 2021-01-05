Rapid City council de-annexes property for Watiki expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Watiki, an indoor water park, is connected to two hotels in two cities.

The owners want to expand the park, but where they want to build is in both Rapid City and Box Elder.

To fix the problem, the Rapid City council Monday night approved the de-annexing of the property giving the Box Elder complete ownership of the land. This will let Watiki use the nearby Box Elder utility lines instead of creating new Rapid City lines.

According to Rapid City planner Patsy Horton, Rapid City’s pipes in that area aren’t big enough for the amount of water at Watiki.

”So what we’re doing with this particular action is the city is releasing a portion of the property that’s inside the city limits so that Box Elder can take it into their city limits and provide the utilities from the east instead of Rapid City doing a circular route to get to these side,” says Horton.

The next step is for the city of Box Elder to annex the land into the city.

