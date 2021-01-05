Preparations are well underway for 2021 Black Hills Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2020 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo was one of Rapid City’s last large events before the pandemic hit the United States.

Planning of the 2021 Stock Show is well underway, with only a few weeks until the main event, January 29th through February 6th. The stock show’s general manager said this year will look fairly like years past but with a few adjustments. The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has its own guidelines and stock show staff will be cleaning high-touch areas often. The general manager said they did drop the Commercial Cattleman’s heifer show and added an extra day to the youth livestock show. But overall, this event is a different beast to tackle than the Central States Fair from late last year.

”The fair tends to draw people from 150 miles and in and the stock show tends to draw people from 150 miles and out, that how we look at our marketing for those two different events,” said Ron Jeffries, the Black Hills Stock Show, and Central States Fair general manager. “And the Stock Show, the industry itself, the cattle production business, can’t stop, it’s still going to go on. They still need to make this show.”

Jeffries said that even with a pandemic, farmers and ranchers can’t stop attending these types of industry events.

