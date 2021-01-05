Advertisement

Preparations are well underway for 2021 Black Hills Stock Show

The 2020 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo was one of Rapid City’s last large events before the pandemic hit the United States.
The 2020 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo was one of Rapid City’s last large events before the...
The 2020 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo was one of Rapid City’s last large events before the pandemic hit the United States.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2020 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo was one of Rapid City’s last large events before the pandemic hit the United States.

Planning of the 2021 Stock Show is well underway, with only a few weeks until the main event, January 29th through February 6th. The stock show’s general manager said this year will look fairly like years past but with a few adjustments. The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has its own guidelines and stock show staff will be cleaning high-touch areas often. The general manager said they did drop the Commercial Cattleman’s heifer show and added an extra day to the youth livestock show. But overall, this event is a different beast to tackle than the Central States Fair from late last year.

”The fair tends to draw people from 150 miles and in and the stock show tends to draw people from 150 miles and out, that how we look at our marketing for those two different events,” said Ron Jeffries, the Black Hills Stock Show, and Central States Fair general manager. “And the Stock Show, the industry itself, the cattle production business, can’t stop, it’s still going to go on. They still need to make this show.”

Jeffries said that even with a pandemic, farmers and ranchers can’t stop attending these types of industry events.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since mid-October, Camp Mni Luzahan has provided shelter and community to those in need.
Camp Mni Luzahan volunteers allow media into camp for first time
In Rapid City, Trump supporters are praying that the Electoral College overturns the vote so...
Rapid City Republicans pray for Trump in conjunction with Capitol Hill protests
The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act would give federal courts the authority to hear...
Sen. Thune, Rep. Johnson comment on counting of Electoral College votes
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Electoral College ballot boxes arrive as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to...
South Dakota lawmakers safe, Noem urges Capitol protests to stop

Latest News

Pro-Trump protestors gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota on the...
Nationally organized protests take place in Pierre
The pandemic hit the tourism industry last year -- but not as hard as some expected.
Wall Drug anticipates busy year in 2021
Two and a half months ago, Camp Mni Luzahan was created to support the homeless community in...
‘Relatives helping relatives:’ Camp Mni Luzihian serves homeless near Rapid City
Camp Mniluzahan cares for homeless relatives
Camp Mniluzahan cares for homeless relatives
Traffic will move to outside lanes.
Construction on Omaha Street moves into next phase