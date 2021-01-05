Police: Child abandoned in car as father works shift at Amazon in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is facing charges after a 3-year-old child was found alone inside a car at the Amazon warehouse parking lot.

Officers were called to the Amazon facility on Holmes Road Monday evening. A witness told police he noticed the young girl in the front passenger seat of the car while he was on his lunch break.

Memphis police said they forced entry on the back passenger window, which was covered with tape, to unlock the door and get the child out of the car.

The child’s father, Lionel Childs, 30, came to the scene and told police he was working his shift at Amazon and did not have anyone to watch her, so he left her in the car.

The child told police she was hungry, so MPD gave her a McDonald’s Happy Meal. Firefighters arrived on the scene and said the young girl was in stable condition.

MPD took the child to the police station to wait for Children’s Services, and Childs was arrested.

Childs was charged with child abuse and neglect.

