Noem campaigns in Georgia to help Republicans win runoff election

Noem is pushing for Kelly Loeffler.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in Georgia conclude many months of campaigning for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Noem was in Georgia over the weekend pushing her support of Republican Kelly Loeffler ahead of her runoff race against her Democrat opponent Reverend Raphael Warnock.

“Listen, the reason that I’m here is that the decision that you will make on Tuesday, it impacts Georgia, but, it also impacts South Dakota. It impacts this entire country,” Noem said.

Since November, this is at least the third time Noem has campaigned in Georgia.

“It is historic in the fact that leadership has consequences, and we’re seeing that across this country in every single state. Every one of these governors is giving you the exact example of the difference between Republicans and Democrats. The difference between Kelly and Warnock,” Noem said

The other race in Georgia pits Republican Senator David Purdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Noem has made nearly two dozen out-of-state trips in support of other Republicans like President Donald Trump since August. Rumors have spun that Noem wants to take a 2024 presidential run, though the first-term governor has denied that’s her desire.

Trump himself has urged Noem on social media to challenge Senator John Thune, who is the second-highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, in 2022. In a tweet, Trump called Thune a “RINO,” an acronym meaning “Republican In Name Only.”

